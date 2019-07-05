Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will report $149.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the highest is $150.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $145.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 364.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. 1,606,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,221. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

