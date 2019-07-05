Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 60.65% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.75 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 559,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

