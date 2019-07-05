Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ifs Securities cut Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 175,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,806. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.