Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.06). Frontier Communications posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of FTR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $187.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 453.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

