Zacks: Analysts Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. Neuronetics posted earnings of ($30.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,385.60%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,498. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $229.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81.

In other Neuronetics news, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $53,543.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $252,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,333 shares of company stock valued at $786,186. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 226,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 203,983 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Neuronetics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

