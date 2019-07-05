Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

