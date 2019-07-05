Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 253,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

