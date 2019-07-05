Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. CVS Health also reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $55.60. 218,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

