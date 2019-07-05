Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Mcdonald’s reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $213.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

