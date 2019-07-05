Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will report sales of $20.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.37 million. Pointer Telocation posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year sales of $87.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.75 million to $91.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.29 million, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $101.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pointer Telocation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Pointer Telocation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Pointer Telocation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73. Pointer Telocation has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

