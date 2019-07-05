Zacks: Brokerages Expect C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). C&J Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. C&J Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

CJ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 10,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

