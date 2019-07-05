Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Shares of MCF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,329,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 94,435 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

