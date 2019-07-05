Zacks Investment Research Lowers DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $77.10 on Monday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.