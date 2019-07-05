Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $662.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.09 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $324,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $392,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

