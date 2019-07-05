Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SMMF opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, VP Patrick Frye sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $52,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,339 shares of company stock valued at $188,125. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

