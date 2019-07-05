Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BDC opened at $55.56 on Monday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

