Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 19,057.66% and a negative return on equity of 430.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

