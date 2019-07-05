Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.05 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.01.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 3,723 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $111,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,273.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $91,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $302,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in EVO Payments by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.