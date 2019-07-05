Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,614 shares of company stock worth $7,893,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

