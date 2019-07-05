Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZYNE. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ZYNE stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $310.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.86.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 277,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

