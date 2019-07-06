$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. JD.Com posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. TheStreet lowered JD.Com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. All Stars Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $22,598,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $22,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.03. 7,068,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,478,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

