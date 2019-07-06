-$0.17 EPS Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NCS Multistage posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCS Multistage.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Hummer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,800. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NCS Multistage by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NCSM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.