$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Gulfport Energy posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of GPOR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,861. The company has a market capitalization of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

