-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.04). Recro Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 255,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,401. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57.

In other news, Director Arnaud Ajdler acquired 40,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $1,287,325.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.