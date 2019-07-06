$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Schneider National reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 358,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 350,953 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,326,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 254,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,312,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 715,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,053. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

