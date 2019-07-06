-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.48). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In related news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,328.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 58,357 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $138,306.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $235,758 and sold 65,000 shares valued at $651,825. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 319,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

