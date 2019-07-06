$0.48 EPS Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Ardagh Group posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardagh Group.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

ARD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 32,799.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 201,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.