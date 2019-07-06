-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2019

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.94). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($7.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have commented on TNXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 87,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,115. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

