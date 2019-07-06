$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $115,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,272,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 550,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,611. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

