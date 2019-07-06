$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.43. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,745.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,650 shares of company stock valued at $829,867. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.49. 955,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

