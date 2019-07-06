$1.81 EPS Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.38. Boeing posted earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $16.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $23.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.40.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $355.86. 3,207,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,525. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 44.3% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 14,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 369.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

