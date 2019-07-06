$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 674,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,154. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 19.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $224,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 272.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

