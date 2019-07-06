$153.39 Million in Sales Expected for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to announce $153.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.94 million. Store Capital posted sales of $124.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $625.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.66 million to $641.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $696.27 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $735.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Store Capital by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,165,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,625,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,372,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 971,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,538. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

