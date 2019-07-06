$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.54. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NYSE:TFX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.05. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $337.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.14, for a total value of $55,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at $163,235.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total value of $2,599,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,968,942.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,854. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

