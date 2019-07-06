$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) to post sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for CBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. CBS posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

CBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

CBS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $52.01. 1,408,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,073. CBS has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBS by 1,568.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,700 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 80,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CBS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,406 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CBS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,790 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CBS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

