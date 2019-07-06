$48.18 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report sales of $48.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.13 million to $52.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $220.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.93 million to $228.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.66 million, with estimates ranging from $189.92 million to $214.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. 158,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

