$480.28 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $480.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.80 million and the highest is $481.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $379.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.83 per share, with a total value of $50,915.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 206.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 198,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.38. 122,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.