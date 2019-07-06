AAC (NYSE:AAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AAC (NYSE:AAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AAC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

AAC stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. AAC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $55.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. AAC had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAC will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Ebbett acquired 55,549 shares of AAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,439.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucius E. Burch III acquired 51,003 shares of AAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $41,312.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,270,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,090.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 320,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAC in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

