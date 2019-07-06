Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 556,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,518,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 493,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 81,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 25.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 1,352.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

