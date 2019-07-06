Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. 324,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

