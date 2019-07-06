Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.93.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $104,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,281 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

