Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.45.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.57 and a beta of 1.83. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $144,479.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,080 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 756.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.