Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMOT. ValuEngine lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of AMOT opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $569,771.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

