America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATAX stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.50% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

