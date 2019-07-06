American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 70,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

