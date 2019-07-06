American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

AEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AEL opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $3,336,254. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 176,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

