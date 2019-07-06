American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARA. SunTrust Banks downgraded American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.46 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded American Renal Associates to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink downgraded American Renal Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 target price on American Renal Associates and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE ARA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 11.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 955,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,369 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 83.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

