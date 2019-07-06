America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Sells $129,165.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $129,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $85.15 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.10.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 40,333.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Buckingham Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.