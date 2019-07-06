Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

