Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. SBA Communications posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.61. 381,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.53. SBA Communications has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $236.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

