Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. SBA Communications posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.91.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.61. 381,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.53. SBA Communications has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $236.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
